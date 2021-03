The I-95 northbound lanes near Neshaminy Creek were closed after a crash left a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the Street Road Exit and Route 413 Exit, according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

The conditions of the driver(s) are unknown.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.

