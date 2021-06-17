Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Quakertown

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide of a man in Quakertown (Bucks County).

Bucks County Detectives, the Richland Township Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police are interviewing people in the area about their involvement with the incident that occurred overnight in the 500 Block of East Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities will release more information as it becomes available.

This story is developing. Keep up with Daily Voice for an update.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.