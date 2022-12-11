Home Invasion Triple Shooting In Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded

One person died and two people including a teen girl were wounded in a home invasion shooting Sunday, Dec. 11 in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Two black males kicked in the front door of a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street around 12:45 p.m., city police said.

The men shot a 15-year-old girl four times in the right leg, a 20-something-year-old man in the back of the head, and a 20-something-year-old man in the chest, shoulder, and leg, police said.

The teen girl was placed in stable condition, the second victim died and the third was placed in critical condition.

The suspects fled in a white Chevrolet. No weapons were recovered and no arrests made.

