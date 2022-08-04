Contact Us
Police & Fire

Hero SEPTA Officer Kills Gunman In Shootout: Report

by Nicole Acosta & Cecilia Levine
Ervis Onuzi
Ervis Onuzi Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear

A 28-year-old SEPTA transit officer was being hailed as a hero for protecting his colleague from a gunman who struck him and a pair of innocent bystanders earlier this week.

Ervis Onuzi, 28, shot and killed the gunman near Leiper and Arrott Streets around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, CBS3 reports. 

Initial reports said the 18-year-old gunman, Zyhiem Hartman, died by suicide after striking two innocent bystanders, then the officer.

However, an autopsy shows that he actually died of a gunshot fired by Onuzi, who was being recognized around the world for his courage.

