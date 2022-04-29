'He Killed My Husband:' Bucks Mom Tells Police Son Stabbed Dad To Death

A 22-year-old man was being held without bail Friday, April 29 for stabbing his dad to death inside a suburban Philadelphia home, authorities said.

Jordan M. Kurman was charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the stabbing death of Gregory A. Kurman, 49, who was pronounced dead inside his home on David Drive in Newtown Township around 4:55 a.m., according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Kurman was found on the living room floor with a deep laceration to his throat and a pool of blood under his head and around his neck, police said. Officers also noticed blood on the couch and on the floor leading from the foyer to the living room, they said.

A large, blood-covered kitchen knife was also seen on the ground by Kurman's head, police said.

The victim's wife, Merridth Kurman, claims that she was upstairs when she heard screaming and arguing. That's when she allegedly went downstairs to investigate and saw her son drop the knife.

Jordan Kurman allegedly told his mom, "This was for 22 years of abuse," before telling her to dial 911, according to a criminal complaint.

Merridth Kurman apparently told responding officers, “He killed my husband ... he stabbed him to death,” the complaint says.

Jordan Kurman was later arrested after police discovered bloodstains on his clothes, they said. He remains held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

This case is being investigated by detectives with the Newtown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.

