Hatboro School District Employee Busted With Child Porn Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 2 Kids

A 33-year-old Hatboro-Horsham school district staff member previously found with child porn is facing new charges after law enforcement discovered that he allegedly sexually assaulted two children, authorities said.

Officers conducted a warranted search of the Bensalem Boulevard home of Anthony Troupe, of Bensalem, on suspicions of possessing and disseminating child pornography on March 16, Bensalem police said.

Troupe was arrested and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on an initial bail amount of 10% of $75,000, police said.

Following his arrest, detectives identified two children -- whose identities are being withheld -- who were reportedly sexually assaulted by Troupe.

Troupe was employed by the Hatboro Horsham school district at the time of his arrest, but authorities affirm that the two children are not affiliated with his position at the school, police said.

Troupe was charged with involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, and related offenses.

Troupe was arraigned on those charges and sits in the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of a new $1 million bail amount.

Based on the nature of the investigation, police believe there may be more potential victims of Troupe.

Anyone who has information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Bensalem police at (215)-633-3719.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.