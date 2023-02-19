Handcuffs Of Slain Temple U Officer Used In Capture Of Suspect In Bucks County

An 18-year-old suspect was captured by US Marshals agents in Bucks County Sunday morning, Feb. 19, authorities said.

Miles Pfeffer was captured at his home on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Buckingham Township at 7:12 a.m., according to Daily Voice sources and the Bucks County DA's Office.

Pfeffer had been wanted in the shooting death of Temple University Officer Christopher Fitzgerald Saturday evening, Feb. 18, authorities said.

Police used the fallen officer’s handcuffs in placing the suspect under arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.