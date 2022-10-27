Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense, authorities have determined.

Police were dispatched to Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 after multiple witnesses reported gunshots in the parking lot, Daily Voice has previously reported.

There, authorities said they found 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem and 28-year-old Raymond Farrell of Philadelphia shot dead.

A third man, 24-year-old Richard Bowman of Philadelphia, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, they added.

Now, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says the man who pulled the trigger was justified in his use of deadly force.

Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving the bar with a friend when Panebianco, Farrell, and 24-year-old Michael Michell of Philadelphia gathered near Hughes' car and confronted him, the DA said.

Investigators said that surveillance footage shows the three attack Hughes, punching him in the head and face even after he falls to the ground.

Hughes told police he'd tried climbing in his car to flee but was pulled back out by one of the attackers. Eventually, he was able to grab his gun from inside the car, authorities said.

"He warned the assailants that he had a weapon and told them to stop," but "the men continued the attack, and Hughes opened fire, killing two of his assailants and injuring a third man," prosecutors wrote.

Police said Hughes called 911 to report the shooting himself and stayed on the scene until first responders arrived. He was in full cooperation with investigators before the DA's announced its findings Thursday, according to the release.

Michael Michell, the third alleged attacker, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, authorities added.

Bowman, who was injured in the shooting, was not charged.

