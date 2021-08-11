Gunman Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder For 2019 Shooting At Bucks County Park

One of two gunmen pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder for his role in a 2019 shooting at a park in Bucks County, authorities said.

Taariq A. Norris, 26, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Norris was arrested in October 2019 after a months-long investigation into the March 28, 2019, attack that saw a man shot several times at a basketball park in the 1200 block of Marie Lowe Drive in Bristol Township, authorities said.

Security cameras captured Norris and an unidentified male exit a car about two blocks from the scene of the shooting just before 7 p.m., the DA's office said.

The two men then split up as they arrive at the park and approach the victim in a parking lot from opposite directions, authorities said.

Norris and his partner fired several shots at the victim with Norris appearing to aim toward the back of the victim’s head.

During the shooting, the victim took out a gun and fired back, striking Norris, the DA's office said.

The victim was hospitalized for several weeks.

DNA evidence gathered from the scene also tied Norris to the shooting, authorities said.

As part of the plea, the charge of person not to possess a firearm was amended to a felony of the first degree.

Norris will next appear in court for sentencing, which was deferred for 90 days as a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.

“Deputy District Attorney Tom Gannon, Bristol Township Sgt. Michael Slaughter and Bucks County Detective Tim Campbell did an incredible job presenting this difficult case to the jury,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“I am convinced that case presentation against this defendant caused him to plead guilty midway through his trial. I want this to send a strong message to our community that we will fight to protect you even under the most challenging circumstances.”

The second shooter has not been identified and anyone with information about him is asked to contact Bristol Township police at 215-785-4040 or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office at 215-348-6354.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon.

