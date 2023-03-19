Gunman Opens Fire While Being Kicked Out Of Philadelphia Hookah Lounge: Reports

A hookah lounge security guard shot a 23-year-old gunman who opened fire at the Philadelphia facility injuring three women while being kicked out overnight, according to police and various news reports.

The incident occurred near Temple University's campus, around 3 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge on the 1000 block of Diamond Street, police said in a news release.

The gunman shot three women inside the lounge, including a 20-year-old black woman in the right arm, a 19-year-old black woman on the left leg and a 47-year-old black woman in the right arm, police said. All women were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The gunman was apparently shot by a security guard and is in critical condition, according to 6abc and NBC10.

This is a developing news report. Check back for details.

