Gunman Jumps From Philly SEPTA Train After Opening Fire On Board

A man jumped to his death from a moving Philadelphia SEPTA train Monday morning after firing gunshots on board, according to a recent news report.

The gunman struck a male victim in the abdomen and arm before heading towards the space between the train cars in an attempt to jump onto the tracks around 6:10 a.m. at the Arrott Transportation Center at Frankford and Arrott streets, 6abc reports.

The gunman was apparently dragged and hit by the train on the tracks, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.