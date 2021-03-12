Gunman Found Guilty In Bucks Trailer Park Shooting

A 38-year-old man was convicted of attempted homicide for the shooting of another man at a Bucks County trailer park, authorities said.

Thomas Zorrer was also found guilty Thursday of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of felon not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

In 2019, Zorrer, who was homeless, was living with his girlfriend at the Bel Aire Trailer Park in Morrisville, authorities said.

The victim, who was not specified, said that he and his mother agreed to let them stay as long as they did not cause any problems or get into any fights or arguments, according to the DA's office.

On the morning of Feb. 21, Zorrer and his girlfriend were having an argument and the victim told them they had to leave, authorities said.

Zorrer and the victim got into a fight, during which Zorrer pistol-whipped him and fired a 9-mm handgun at him, striking the victim in the ear, investigators said. The victim testified he still has hearing problems as a result of the shooting, authorities added.

Zorrer fled the home after the shooting but was arrested by state police in Penndel Borough, the DA's office said.

As a convicted felon, Zorrer is by law forbidden to possess a firearm.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date.

