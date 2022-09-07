Gunman Accused Of Killing Bystander At Philly Bar Captured At Harrah's Casino In Atlantic City

A 47-year-old gunman accused of shooting into a Philadelphia bar and killing a 21-year-old innocent female bystander was captured by US Marshals at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, 6abc reports.

Anthony Nelson had been kicked out of the Philly Bar and Restaurant on Welsh Road, before he walked to a pickup truck, got a gun and fired 15 shots into the bar around 11:30 p.m. on June 28, city police said.

Jailene Holton, who was serving as a sober driver, was struck by the bullets and killed, NBC10 reports.

The US Marshals began a search for Anthony around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 and coincidentally found him while doing other tasks in South Jersey, Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark tells 6abc.

They found him in a room at Harrah's Casino, and believe he knew he was being sought.

A GoFundMe for Holton's family remembers her as a "young, bright and beautiful young woman with her whole life to look forward to." The campaign had raised $35,000 as of Friday, July 8.

