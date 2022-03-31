Contact Us
Police & Fire

GF Hid PA Pizzeria Owner's Body For 13 Days After Shooting Him In Head: DA

Nicole Acosta
Giovanni Gallina
Giovanni Gallina Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset:GoFundMe

A 48-year-old woman admitted to shooting and killing her longtime partner, the owner of a Pennsylvania pizzeria, and hiding his body for 13 days, authorities said.

Anna Maria Tolomello was arraigned Wednesday, March 30, on charges of homicide, abuse of corpse, evidence tampering and related offenses in the death of Giovanni Gallina, 65, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

The couple owned Pina’s Pizza in New Britain.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

