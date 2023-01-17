Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.

The victim was not identified, and no weapon was recovered from the scene, according to detectives. Police say they are seeking three suspects in the slaying, and believe the incident was a botched robbery.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

