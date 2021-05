A block of homes in Bucks County was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Several families on the 900 block of Wood Street were ordered out around 9 a.m.

Engine 50 responded to a gas leak this morning in Station 51s local. Due to the nature of the incident the assignment... Posted by Bristol Consolidated Fire Station 50 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

PECO arrived and was able to temporarily secure the 4” gas main that was struck, Bristol Consolidated Fire Station 50 said.

Crews were on scene of this incident for almost three hours.

Mutual aid was provided by Croydon Fire Company and Third District Fire Co.

