Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting

Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month.

Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.

Authorities are also still looking for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who was charged with murder and other related offenses on Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in the Sept. 27 shooting on the on the 4700 block of Pechin Street that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Yaaseen Blivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were arrested earlier this week on similar charges, police said.

Elizalde, of Havertown, and four other students were ambushed by the gunmen after leaving a football scrimmage, authorities said. Investigators say Elizalde was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

