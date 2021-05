A 13-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday was found unharmed, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ayden Elfvin-Porter was last seen in the North Park section of Levittown, according to Falls Township police.

Ayden is described as white, 5-foot 3-inches tall with a thin build.

Ayden was wearing all red and carrying a book bag with his name on it.

You are urged to call 215-328-8519 if you see him or have any information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.