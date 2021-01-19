Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

FOUND: Amber Alert Issued For Philly 1-Year-Old

Nicole Acosta
Nova and Ronald White
Nova and Ronald White Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Philadelphia police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Nova White, authorities announced Tuesday.

UPDATE: At 2:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police announced that Nova White has been recovered and is safe.

She was last seen with a man known as Ronald White, 32, in the 1200 block of N. 10th Street in Philadelphia on Jan. 19 at 8:10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a Facebook post.

Nova is described as a black female, 2'0", 25 pounds., with brown eyes and hair, police said.

White is described as a black male, 5'7", brown hair and eyes, and has a teardrop tattoo on his face, police said.

Authorities believe they could be traveling in a green 1998 Toyota Corolla. 

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nova White is encouraged to call 911 or Philadelphia police at (215)-686-3174.

