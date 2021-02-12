Contact Us
Police & Fire

Former Philly Police Lieutenant Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Child

Nicole Acosta
Richard Frank
Richard Frank Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A former Philadelphia police lieutenant was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, authorities announced Thursday.

Richard Michael Frank, 51, was found guilty of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Upper Southampton police began the investigation in Sept. 2019 after a report of suspected child abuse was filed with the department, authorities said.

The victim, a child under the age of 13, told investigators about the sexual abuse that occurred while Frank was supervising the child in July and August of 2017, the DA's office said.

Frank was arrested in Oct. 2019, authorities said.

His sentencing was deferred as he undergoes a sex offender registration assessment.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber.

