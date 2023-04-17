Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Fishtown Shopper Wins $2 Million Lotto Jackpot

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Fishtown Market, 2328 East Norris St., Philadelphia
Fishtown Market, 2328 East Norris St., Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

One Pennsylvania Lottery player hit it big at a Philadelphia corner store this weekend, state gaming officials say. 

A shopper at the Fishtown Market, 2328 East Norris St. matched all five balls drawn in the Sunday, April 16 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing to win the $2 million jackpot prize, according to officials. 

For its part, the Fishtown Market will now receive a $10,000 bonus check, lotto representatives said. 

More than 38,300 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the April 16 drawing, and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. Winning players should always sign the back of their tickets and immediately reach out to their nearest Lottery office, or call 1-800-692-7481.  

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.