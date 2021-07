Firefighters knocked down a blaze that broke out at a Quakertown business Sunday morning.

Smoke billowed from Thermocouple Technology Inc., located on the 300 block of New Street, around 11:30 a.m.

Loud Labs Philadelphia posted video footage from the scene.

Companies were on scene for several hours. The cause remains under investigation.

