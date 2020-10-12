Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Battle Bucks County House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Stony Hill Road house fire
Stony Hill Road house fire Photo Credit: Levittown Fire Company #1 Facebook

Firefighters from across Bucks County worked to knock down a blaze that broke out in a house overnight Wednesday.

Just after midnight, the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company was assisted by several area companies to the 400 block of Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township.

Crews were on scene for approximately 3 hours. No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

According to Levittown Fire Company #1, Falls Township Fire Company #1, Morrisville Fire Company, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, Newtown Fire Association and the Yardley Makefield Emergency Unit assisted.

