Firefighter Falls Through Roof Battling Bucks County Blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after falling through a roof of a business fire over the weekend in Bensalem.

The Newport Fire Company was called to a water flow alarm at Ebooks Web LLC on Bridgewater Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, where firefighters found an active blaze.

Multiple volunteer fire companies responded to handle the two-alarm fire. During the incident, a firefighter from Nottingham Fire Company fell from the roof, Bensalem police said.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition. The investigation into cause and origin of the fire is underway.

If you have any information please contact Bensalem Township Fire Investigators and Police at 215-633-3719.

