Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials

A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said.

Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.

On arrival, first responders found a badly damaged car and a tractor trailer flipped on its side, with both drivers trapped in their vehicles, according to the post.

While authorities were working to rescue the drivers, an oncoming car struck a tower truck that responded to the accident.

"Luckily the tower was blocking the shoulder along with multiple lanes of traffic and no personnel were injured," fire officials said.

Both drivers were freed from their vehicles and treated for injuries, though their current condition is not clear, according to the fire company.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police, they added.

