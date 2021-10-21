Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Fire Destroys Bucks County Italian Restaurant

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Perkasie Fire Company No. 1

A fire destroyed an Italian restaurant in Bucks County Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to Casale Di Maggio on Dublin Pike in Perkasie shortly after 10 p.m., where they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof, according to Perkasie Fire Company No. 1.

It took crews about an hour to douse the flames, according to NBC.

The restaurant was closed at the time. There were no injuries reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

