Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 663

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
Route 663 is closed at Hickory in Quakertown following a crash that left a tractor-trailer overturned.
Route 663 is closed at Hickory in Quakertown following a crash that left a tractor-trailer overturned. Photo Credit: Ashleigh Gribble Simmons Facebook

Route 663 was closed Monday in Bucks County following an early-morning fiery crash that involving an overturned tractor-trailer and one other vehicle.

The tractor trailer apparently hit the guardrail and collided with another car that landed in the medium at Hickory Drive around 5:45 a.m., eyewitness Ashleigh Gribble Simmons told Daily Voice. 

The site remained closed at 12 p.m., Daily Voice has learned.

Bystanders were removing the trailer driver as the other vehicle burned, initial reports say.

Fuel tanks ripped from the truck blocked access to the damaged car, initial reports said. Fire crews were requested at the scene to aid in the fuel spill, reports said.

The occupants of the car and tractor-trailer were treated by EMS services, reports said. The nature of the injuries were unclear as of Monday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.