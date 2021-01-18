Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 663

Route 663 was closed Monday in Bucks County following an early-morning fiery crash that involving an overturned tractor-trailer and one other vehicle.

The tractor trailer apparently hit the guardrail and collided with another car that landed in the medium at Hickory Drive around 5:45 a.m., eyewitness Ashleigh Gribble Simmons told Daily Voice.

The site remained closed at 12 p.m., Daily Voice has learned.

Bystanders were removing the trailer driver as the other vehicle burned, initial reports say.

Fuel tanks ripped from the truck blocked access to the damaged car, initial reports said. Fire crews were requested at the scene to aid in the fuel spill, reports said.

The occupants of the car and tractor-trailer were treated by EMS services, reports said. The nature of the injuries were unclear as of Monday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

