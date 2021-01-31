FBI Raids Bucks County Lab With COVID-19 Testing

Members of the FBI and other law enforcement agents raided a Bucks County diagnostics lab that offers COVID-19 testing last Thursday.

The Genesis Diagnostics lab in Middletown Township was among the first private clinical labs to offer COVID-19 testing in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Philadelphia field office told LevittownNow only that agents were carrying out a court-authorized activity. No further information was released.

Shipping packages were seen stacked outside of the Town Center Drive lab's doorway.

Breaking @CBSPhilly / FBI, Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Office @PAAttorneyGen remove records from the Genesis Diagnostics #COVID19 test site and building in Langhorne, Pennsylvania / 📷 @storyrd pic.twitter.com/BBtyp0bLQt — Brad Nau (@storyrd) January 28, 2021

