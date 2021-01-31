FBI Raids Bucks County Lab With COVID-19 Testing

Members of the FBI and other law enforcement agents raided a Bucks County diagnostics lab that offers COVID-19 testing last Thursday.
The Genesis Diagnostics lab in Middletown Township was among the first private clinical labs to offer COVID-19 testing in the U.S.
A spokesperson for the FBI's Philadelphia field office told LevittownNow only that agents were carrying out a court-authorized activity. No further information was released.
Shipping packages were seen stacked outside of the Town Center Drive lab's doorway.
