Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
FBI Raids Bucks County Lab With COVID-19 Testing

Cecilia Levine
Genesis Diagnostics
Genesis Diagnostics Photo Credit: Google Maps

Members of the FBI and other law enforcement agents raided a Bucks County diagnostics lab that offers COVID-19 testing last Thursday.

The Genesis Diagnostics lab in Middletown Township was among the first private clinical labs to offer COVID-19 testing in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Philadelphia field office told LevittownNow only that agents were carrying out a court-authorized activity. No further information was released.

Shipping packages were seen stacked outside of the Town Center Drive lab's doorway.

