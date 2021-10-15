FBI Arrests Philadelphia Private School Teacher On Child Pornography Charges

A Philadelphia private school teacher is the subject of an FBI investigation for child pornography, authorities said.

Andrew Wolf, 41, was taken into custody on Oct. 7 after FBI agents served a search warrant. He is facing multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wolf, who taught mathematics at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, is accused of using his school email address to upload suspected child pornography onto his account, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 6abc.

The online storage company Dropbox sent police a tip after making the alleged discovery.

During the raid, agents found sexually explicit images or videos of minors in Wolf's account, the news outlet says.

Investigators also allege Wolf impersonated an underage girl online to pay minors for sexually explicit videos, reports say.

In exchange for the sexually explicit content, Wolf once promised a 13-year-old boy a $100 PlayStation card, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

Despite allegations that Wolf used Telegram to communicate in "sexually explicit communications" about his own students, there was no evidence that Wolf had inappropriate contact with them.

"We are all unsettled and upset by this news and acted immediately to inform our community of the situation as well as put Mr. Wolf on administrative leave. We then terminated his employment last Friday," Springside Chestnut Hill Academy head of school Steve Druggan said in a statement obtained by Philadelphia Magazine.

"We are working closely with the FBI on their investigation, which was prompted by activity that occurred outside of SCH, over the summer and while Mr. Wolf was on parental leave. SCH has absolutely no tolerance for such activity and is unyielding in its commitment to the safety of our students."

He lives alone with his six-month-old child, the complaint reportedly says.

U.S. Magistrate Court detained Wolf pending trial. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

