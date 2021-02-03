Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Falls Township Police Seek ID For Duo Who Used Stolen Credit Cards At Local Home Depot, Target

Nicole Acosta
The two alleged suspects.
The two alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Falls Township are seeking the public's help identifying a pair who they say used stolen credit cards for purchases at a local Home Depot and Target, authorities said.

Three suspects are believed to have stolen the credit cards from a wallet in a car parked at the Planet Fitness in Morrisville between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

The credit cards were used at the Home Depot on Commerce Boulevard and the Target on Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, shortly after 12 p.m., police said.

The duo was caught on surveillance footage and the first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, thin build, wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hat, a blue surgical mask, a blue, white and red jacket, a white shirt, and blue jeans, police said.

The second suspect was described as a light-skinned male, thin build, wearing a gray hat, a blue surgical mask, a black down or puffer jacket, and black jeans, police said.

Both men are believed to have fled one of the stores in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Szamboti at (215)-949-9100 ext: 413 or at j.szamboti@fallstwp.com. 

