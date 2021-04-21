Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Falls Township PD: DUI Driver Drives Through Car Fire Blockade, Ignores Orders

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mark G. Davis
Mark G. Davis Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

A DUI driver drove through a car fire blockade despite it being an active scene Friday night, authorities said.

While emergency personnel was investigating the car fire, Mark G. Davis drove through the blockade just before midnight in the area of Route 13 North and Tyburn Road in Falls Township, Falls Township police said.

An officer was able to stop Davis, who noticed he was under the influence and in possession of marijuana, police said.

Davis was arrested and charged with DUI and related offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.