Falls Township PD: DUI Driver Drives Through Car Fire Blockade, Ignores Orders

A DUI driver drove through a car fire blockade despite it being an active scene Friday night, authorities said.

While emergency personnel was investigating the car fire, Mark G. Davis drove through the blockade just before midnight in the area of Route 13 North and Tyburn Road in Falls Township, Falls Township police said.

An officer was able to stop Davis, who noticed he was under the influence and in possession of marijuana, police said.

Davis was arrested and charged with DUI and related offenses.

