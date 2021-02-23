Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Pennsylvania Youth Pastor Busted With Child Porn, AG Says
Police & Fire

Ex-Marine Who Killed Wife Shot Dead By PA State Police While Fatally Beating Transgender Woman

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Juan Carter Hernandez
Juan Carter Hernandez Photo Credit: File photo

A former U.S. Marine who was convicted in 2014 for fatally shooting his wife, was shot by state police as they witnessed him beat a woman to death, PennLive reports.

New Wilmington police were called to a home on South New Castle Street where they found 33-year-old Juan Carter Hernandez beating 24-year-old Chyna Carrillo with a blunt object around 11 a.m. Friday, the news outlet reports.

Officers apparently told Hernandez to stop, but he ignored them and continued beating her, Pennsylvania State Police told the news outlet.

In response, an officer shot and killed Hernandez, the news outlet said.

Chyna Carrillo

Chyna Carrillo Instagram

Authorities told the news outlet that Carrillo was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where she died.

The officer who shot Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave, the news outlet reports.

Condolences poured in for Carrillo on social media.

"Rest in Peace! I don't know you but you definitely didn't deserve this," one person wrote. "Sending hugs prayers and condolences to your friends and family 💜🙏💜 You were absolutely beautiful!!!"

"Rest in peace, no one deserved to pass away like that," another said. "You'll never be forgotten. My heart goes out to you, rest easy, love."

Read the full story on PennLive's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.