Ex-Community College Professor In Philly Suburbs Found Guilty On Child Porn Charge: Report

A former Bucks County Community College professor was convicted Monday, Aug. 1 on a sole child pornography charge, LevittownNow reports.

An investigation into Vincent Varra, 32, of New Britain Borough, began on Oct. 7, 2021, when investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the outlet said. The tip apparently detailed a Dropbox and Yahoo email account containing videos of children as young as five being sexually abused by adults.

Despite Varra's efforts to convince authorities that he had nothing of the sort in his possession, a warranted search of his devices inside his East Butler Avenue home on Oct. 27 turned up the files, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from LevittownNow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.