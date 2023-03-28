Escaped Horses Lead Police In 'Slow Pursuit' In Bucks County

Two horses who escaped from their home lead authorities in Bucks County on a low-speed chase on Tuesday, March 29.

In videos uploaded to Facebook, police officers are seen following the fugitive pair as they trot leisurely along Main Street in Hulmeville Borough.

Penndel and Hulmeville police departments were able to contact the horses' owners, and the pair were safely returned home after being wrangled by law enforcement, officers said.

The collar went to Hulmeville Borough Officer Ryan Gaffney and Penndel Chief Sean Perry, who got a shoutout from the Hulmeville brass on social media.

They aren't the first police officers in the area to have wrangled errant livestock in recent weeks. On March 7, authorities in West Chester were tasked with capturing two escaped cows in East Bradford Township.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.