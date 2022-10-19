Contact Us
Elderly Man Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Being Struck By Car In Bucks County: Police

Nicole Acosta
Street Road and Taylor Avenue
Street Road and Taylor Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elderly man suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car in Bucks County, authorities said.

The 66-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle not far from where he lived on Street Road just east of Taylor Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Warrington Township police said.

A police lieutenant who was already in the area stopped at the scene within a minute of being notified, and began providing lifesaving medical care to the man, authorities said.

The township resident was left with an open head wound and severe head trauma, police said. 

As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, he was in stable condition at Abington Hospital, but has a long road to recovery ahead, authorities said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. 

The pedestrian was walking on the road at the time he was struck, according to police. There are no sidewalks in the area where the crash happened, they added.

The road was closed for some time as police reconstructed the crash scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Corporal Neipp at 215-343-3311 ext. 209.

