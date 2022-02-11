Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report

A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ.

The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.

First responders rescued the man, who was taken to a hospital for a knee injury, WFMZ wrote.

