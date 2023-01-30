Early Morning Accident Spills Diesel In Bensalem, Officials Say

Emergency personnel worked to clean up spilled diesel fuel at the site of a car accident in Bensalem early Monday, officials said.

First responders with the Eddington and Cornwells fire companies responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the 500 block of Bristol Pike before sunrise on Jan. 30, authorities wrote in a statement.

There, a Cadillac had crashed into a parked tractor-trailer outside The Restaurant Store, officials said. The collision tore open the truck's saddle tank, spilling fuel across the lot.

Firefighters with Eddington Fire Company's Engine 28 applied oil dry to sop up the mess and worked to contain the spill.

Officials did not report any injuries.

