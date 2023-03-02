Duo In Country Illegally Ran 'Open-Air' Drug Market In Bucks, Police Claim

Cocaine, methamphetamine, and psychedelic mushrooms were seized from a Bensalem apartment where police say two men ran an “open-air” drug market.

Township police executed a search warrant at the Bucks Meadows Apartments, 3131 Knights Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the department said in a statement.

Detectives had received an anonymous tip about drug sales in a unit at the complex and spent weeks staking out the building, authorities wrote. Investigators said they saw "numerous drug transactions" from clients arriving "on foot and by vehicle" from "various neighborhoods in and around Bucks County," Bensalem police said.

During the raid Tuesday, officials said they recovered two pounds of meth, two ounces of cocaine, undisclosed quantities of marijuana and mushrooms, $1,364 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ramiro Murillo Garcia, 38, and Wilfredo Sanchez, 34, both of Bensalem, were taken into custody without incident during the search, police added. Authorities said both men are in the country illegally.

Each faces drug and conspiracy charges, and both remain locked up in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.