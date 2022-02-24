DUI Bucks Driver Kicks, Spits On Officer During Arrest, Police Say

A 33-year-old DUI driver kicked and spit on a police officer attempting to arrest him Monday, Feb. 21 in Bucks County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a one-car crash into a utility pole on Blooming Glen Road near Rickert Road around 8 p.m. found Noah P. Reynolds, of Lansdale, showing signs of intoxication, Hilltown Township police said.

When officers tried to arrest Reynolds for DUI, he began to resist arrest, police said.

That's when Reynolds kicked an officer in the head, authorities said.

Once Reynolds was in custody, he kicked the inside of the police cruiser's door, causing significant damage, police said.

When he arrived at the police headquarters, he spit in an officer's face, police added.

Reynolds was arraigned on charges of DUI, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other related charges, records show.

He was unable to post 10 percent of $100,000 bail and was committed to Bucks County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is set for May 3.

