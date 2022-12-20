Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say

A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks.

Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.

On arrival, baristas told officers that an apparently drunken man was shouting, cursing, and loudly playing music through a portable speaker, according to the department.

When warned to leave, police said the man threw his cup of coffee across the store and "laid on the ground yelling."

The man was escorted outside and continued resisting, eventually biting an officer on the leg, authorities claimed.

Joseph "Joel" Placid Harrison, 59, of Doylestown, was arrested at the scene and booked in the Bucks County lockup for felony assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $350,000 bail bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 26, state judicial records show.

