Driver Who Killed Grandmother During Wild Pursuit Identified By Police In Philadelphia

Cecilia Levine
Julia Abraham and Jovan Lowe
Julia Abraham and Jovan Lowe Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Philadelphia PD

Police have identified the erratic driver who was fleeing police when he struck several vehicles, killing a 78-year-old woman in one last week in Philadelphia.

Jovan Lowe is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle and more in connection with the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Mantua, city police said.

Lowe was in a stolen Jeep when he plowed into Julia Abraham's car and five others on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue, authorities said.

Abraham was identified in a GoFundMe account as a grandmother.

