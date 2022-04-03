Driver Wanted After Pursuit, Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suburban Philly: Police

The driver of a sedan that led officers on a pursuit through the Philadelphia suburbs is being sought by police.

Pennridge Regional police officers tried to stop a black Nissan Sentra with a stolen license plate on Wednesday, March 2, but were unable to reach the car, they said. It was discovered 12 minutes later, around 4 a.m., by Richland Township police officers.

That's when the vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit on northbound SR 309, police said.

The sedan was traveling at 100 mph and ran several red lights and stop signs, according to police. At one point, the motorist drove in the wrong direction on SR 663, police added.

The pursuit ended in Quakertown and the driver was last seen near Mill Road and State Route 309, police said.

Police say the sedan has PA registration LBZ 7324. The license plate was reported stolen out of Bristol Township on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in a chase with Montgomery Township Police Department two hours prior and is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Montgomery County.

The vehicle may have a dash camera, phone mount, or GPS mounted to the rearview window, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

