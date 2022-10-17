Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Sought In Deadly Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash

Mac Bullock
Police believe this vehicle was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 14.
Police believe this vehicle was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 14. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead on Friday, Oct. 14. that left a Philadelphia man dead. 

A 62-year-old man was crossing Verree Street near Rhawn Street in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood when a southbound driver struck him just before 8 p.m., city police said.

Investigators believe the driver initially stopped before fleeing the area. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene, officials added. 

Police believe the car was a dark blue, newer model Ford Edge. The vehicle may now be damaged as a result of the crash, they noted. 

Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to submit a confidential tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477.

