Driver, 65, Dead Following Bristol Borough Crash

A 65-year-old driver was pronounced dead Thursday following a crash in Bristol Borough, authorities said.

When police responded to a one-car accident at the intersection of Old Route 13 and Mill Street, they spoke to the driver, who soon became unresponsive, Bristol Borough police said.

Officers quickly removed the man from the car and determined he was in cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers immediately began CPR and applied an AED until the Bucks County Rescue Squad was able to arrive, police said.

Bucks County Rescue members were unable to revive the man as they were taking him to Lower Bucks Hospital, police said.

The Bristol Borough Fire Department and Bensalem EMS assisted police at the scene.

