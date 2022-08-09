Driver, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said.

Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his car and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Bristol man was pronouncded dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP - Trevose at 215-942-3900.

