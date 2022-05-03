Doylestown Suspect Assaults Victim, Gets Combative With Police: Authorities

A Bucks County man was arrested for assault and resisting arrest in connection with a weekend incident, authorities said..

On Sunday, May 1, at about 9 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Mechanics Street in Doylestown Borough.

An assault victim was outside the home upon police arrival with Jesse Daniel Baum and another party inside the home.

Baum allegedly physically assaulted the victim who sustained injury to his face after being struck numerous times, police said.

Police approached Baum, inside the home, while he was verbally arguing with another party. Baum was agitated and argumentative during the police investigation. Baum became combative with police and resisted arrest but eventually was taken into custody, according to police.

Baum's bail was set at $50,000 with restrictions. He was being held in Bucks County Prison.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.