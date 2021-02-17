DOUBLE FATAL: Philadelphia Police Probe Naked Woman Engulfed In Flames, Burned Body

Philadelphia police are investigating after two burned bodies -- one a naked woman who was engulfed in flames when they found her -- turned up during the overnight hours on Wednesday, CBSN Philly reports.

Police were called to the scene on reports of a bush fire where they found a naked woman engulfed in flames, in Strawberry Mansion, near Woodford and Strawberry Mansion Drives, just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, police told the news outlet.

The woman has not been identified and no one has been arrested at this time, the news outlet reports.

An additional body was found burned in Kensington during the overnight hours on Wednesday when police responded to a car fire at Frankford Avenue and Bellmore Street just after 1 a.m., police said.

Police told the news outlet that it does not appear as though the car was involved in a crash.

The local fire marshal's office is investigating both incidents.

Philadelphia police told the news outlet that as of now, it does not appear as though the two incidents are connected.

