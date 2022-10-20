Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Winter 2022-23 Forecast Released By NOAA National Weather Service
Police & Fire

Divers Recover Body After Neshaminy Creek Crash: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities in Bristol said a car crashed into Neshaminy Creek Thursday morning. The driver is dead.
Authorities in Bristol said a car crashed into Neshaminy Creek Thursday morning. The driver is dead. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bristol Consolidated Fire Station 50

A driver died after crashing their Jeep into Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a report by LevittownNow.com.  

The accident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. and involved a Jeep, the outlet wrote. A dive rescue team from the Philadelphia Police Department was on-scene assisting, the report added. 

The driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, a source told the outlet. 

Click here for the full story from LevittownNow.com.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.