Divers Recover Body After Neshaminy Creek Crash: Report

A driver died after crashing their Jeep into Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a report by LevittownNow.com.

The accident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. and involved a Jeep, the outlet wrote. A dive rescue team from the Philadelphia Police Department was on-scene assisting, the report added.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, a source told the outlet.

