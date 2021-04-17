DEVELOPING: Police Extricate Driver In Fiery Levittown Crash

Police extricated the driver of a vehicle who hit a tree in Levittown late Friday night, fire officials said.
The crash occurred just before midnight at Appletree Drive in Bristol Township, Levittown Fire Co. 2 said.
The driver had been removed by police as fire crews arrived to put out a small fire in the engine compartment, which apparently had also been extinguished, the station said.
Photos from the scene show a damaged tree.
Circumstances around the crash were not immediately known.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.