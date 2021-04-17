Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DEVELOPING: Police Extricate Driver In Fiery Levittown Crash

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Levittown Fire Company #2 Facebook

Police extricated the driver of a vehicle who hit a tree in Levittown late Friday night, fire officials said.

The crash occurred just before midnight at Appletree Drive in Bristol Township, Levittown Fire Co. 2 said.

The driver had been removed by police as fire crews arrived to put out a small fire in the engine compartment, which apparently had also been extinguished, the station said.

Photos from the scene show a damaged tree.

Circumstances around the crash were not immediately known.

