DEVELOPING: Police Extricate Driver In Fiery Levittown Crash

Police extricated the driver of a vehicle who hit a tree in Levittown late Friday night, fire officials said.

The crash occurred just before midnight at Appletree Drive in Bristol Township, Levittown Fire Co. 2 said.

The driver had been removed by police as fire crews arrived to put out a small fire in the engine compartment, which apparently had also been extinguished, the station said.

Photos from the scene show a damaged tree.

Circumstances around the crash were not immediately known.

