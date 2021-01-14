Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: New Hope Blaze Ravages Three-Story Home

Nicole Acosta
New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Truck
New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Truck Photo Credit: New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Firefighters and EMS crews were responding to a three-story house fire in Bucks County.

The fire was reported about 10:20 a.m. Thursday at 2212 Sugan Road in New Hope, initial reports said.

New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company crews found heavy fire throughout the home's basement when they arrived, reports said.

Chief 46 firefighters requested additional water supply engines around 11 a.m.

There were no other immediate details.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

